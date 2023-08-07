Saudi Arabia in pact with Turkey's Baykar Tech to localise drone manufacturing

Saudi Arabia signed a strategic agreement with Turkish defence firm Baykar Tech to localise the manufacturing of drones in the kingdom, state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

The agreement "will enhance SAMI’s role in supporting the national defence industry and strengthening our local capabilities," SAMI said.

In July, Saudi Arabia agreed to buy Turkish drones from Baykar in the biggest defence contract in Turkey's history.