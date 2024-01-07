Blinken presses Arab states to discuss the future of Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to push Israel’s Arab neighbours on Sunday to play a future role in running Gaza, even as he aims to quell tensions beyond Israel’s offensive against Palestinian Hamas militants in the strip.

Blinken arrived in Jordan late on Saturday and met King Abdullah on Sunday before he was set to visit Qatar and end the day in the United Arab Emirates.

Blinken would use the visits to press hesitant Muslim nations to prepare to play a role in the reconstruction, governance and security of Gaza if and when Israel achieves its goal of eliminating Hamas, a senior State Department official travelling with the Biden administration's top diplomat said.