At least 53 killed in Syria attack, Islamic State blamed

At least 53 civilians were killed in an attack in Syria's central desert province of Homs, state media reported on Friday, blaming jihadist militant group Islamic State.

The bodies of all victims taken to the Palmyra state hospital had gunshot wounds to the head, state news agency SANA cited the hospital's head as saying.

State media said the victims had been gathering desert truffles when they were attacked. Homs province is controlled by the Syrian government and its allies.