Turkey introduces regulations for earthquake rebuild

Turkey has imposed regulations for earthquake rebuilding work in its region hit by this month's devastating tremors, according to a presidential decree published in the country's Official Gazette on Friday.

More than 160,000 buildings, containing 520,000 apartments, collapsed or were severely damaged as a result of earthquakes that killed more than 43,000 people in Turkey and left millions homeless in cold winter weather.

President Tayyip Erdogan pledged to rebuild housing within one year. Survivors have either left the area or been settled in tents, container homes and government-sponsored accommodation.