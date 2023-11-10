Reuters rejects report suggesting Hamas alerted it to Oct 7 attack on Israel

Reuters denied on Thursday suggestions by media advocacy group HonestReporting that it and other international news organisations had prior knowledge of the Oct 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians and soldiers.

The Israeli government demanded explanations from Reuters and three other news groups regarding the HonestReporting article which questioned their work with Gaza-based photojournalists during the Hamas assault.

HonestReporting, which describes itself on its website as "a charitable organisation" with a mission "to combat ideological prejudice in journalism and the media, as it impacts Israel", said it was not accusing Reuters of collusion but was raising ethical questions about news coverage.

"Reuters categorically denies that it had prior knowledge of the attack or that we embedded journalists with Hamas on Oct 7," Reuters said, responding to the HonestReporting article and subsequent allegations by Israeli government officials.

"Reuters acquired photographs from two Gaza-based freelance photographers who were at the border on the morning of Oct 7, with whom it did not have a prior relationship," it said.