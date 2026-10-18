October 18, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Lebanon says military delegation will press for halt to Israeli attacks at US talks

Lebanon and Israel have held a number of direct talks in recent months, aimed at ending hostilities since a new war erupted on Mar 2

Lebanon says military delegation will press for halt to Israeli attacks at US talks
Smoke rises in Mansouri following Israeli explosions reported by Lebanon’s state news agency NNA as seen from Hinniyeh, southern Lebanon, Sept 28, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters

Published : 18 Oct 2026, 10:46 AM

Updated : 18 Oct 2026, 10:46 AM

A Lebanese military delegation will present Beirut's demands for an end to Israeli attacks in Lebanon at a trilateral meeting in Tampa, Florida, on Oct 20, the Lebanese presidency said in a post on X on Saturday.

Lebanon and Israel have held a number of direct talks in recent months, aimed at ending hostilities since a new war erupted on Mar 2 between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, triggered by the wider regional conflict.

Under a deal reached through US-brokered Israel-Lebanon talks, Beirut vowed to disarm Hezbollah, which would in turn lead to Israeli troops gradually withdrawing from Lebanon. But Hezbollah has refused to disarm as long as Israeli forces remain on Lebanese land, and Israel has continued striking southern Lebanon.

Related Stories
Netanyahu rules out ‘pre-election strike’ on Iran
Netanyahu rules out ‘pre-election strike’ on Iran
Lebanon's 'model town' surrounded by Israelis
Lebanon&#039;s &#039;model town&#039; surrounded by Israelis
Myanmar airstrike death toll rises to 50
Myanmar airstrike death toll rises to 50
Saudi coalition says Houthi drone destroyed near Makkah
Saudi coalition says Houthi drone destroyed near Makkah
Read More
Ambani&#039;s Reliance breaks silence on Musk, says Jio awaits same clearances as Starlink
Ambani's Reliance breaks silence on Musk, says Jio awaits same clearances as Starlink
 Albanian police fire rubber bullets as student protests rage
 Albanian police fire rubber bullets as student protests rage
Deaths confirmed in fire at Canada military base
Deaths confirmed in fire at Canada military base
Inter earn 3-1 comeback win at Bologna
Inter earn 3-1 comeback win at Bologna
Read More
Opinion

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy

Zeeshan R Khan

Every garment will soon need a passport
Zeeshan R Khan

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo
Read More