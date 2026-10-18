Lebanon says military delegation will press for halt to Israeli attacks at US talks

Smoke rises in Mansouri following Israeli explosions reported by Lebanon’s state news agency NNA as seen from Hinniyeh, southern Lebanon, Sept 28, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises in Mansouri following Israeli explosions reported by Lebanon’s state news agency NNA as seen from Hinniyeh, southern Lebanon, Sept 28, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

A Lebanese military delegation will present Beirut's demands for an end to Israeli attacks in Lebanon at a trilateral meeting in Tampa, Florida, on Oct 20, the Lebanese presidency said in a post on X on Saturday.

Lebanon and Israel have held a number of direct talks in recent months, aimed at ending hostilities since a new war erupted on Mar 2 between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, triggered by the wider regional conflict.

Under a deal reached through US-brokered Israel-Lebanon talks, Beirut vowed to disarm Hezbollah, which would in turn lead to Israeli troops gradually withdrawing from Lebanon. But Hezbollah has refused to disarm as long as Israeli forces remain on Lebanese land, and Israel has continued striking southern Lebanon.