Turkey's Kilicdaroglu exits Erdogan's shadow in election race

HEALING OLD WOUNDS

Before entering politics, Kilicdaroglu worked in the finance ministry and then chaired Turkey's Social Insurance Institution for most of the 1990s. In speeches, Erdogan frequently disparages his performance in that role.

A former economist, he became an MP in 2002 when Erdogan's AKP first came to power, representing the centre-left CHP, a party established by modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk which has struggled to reach beyond its secularist grassroots toward conservatives.

However, he has spoken in recent years of a desire to heal old wounds with devout Muslims and Kurds.

Kilicdaroglu rose to prominence as the CHP's anti-graft campaigner, appearing on TV to brandish dossiers that led to high-profile resignations. A year after losing a mayoral run in Istanbul, he was elected unopposed as party leader in 2010.

At that party convention, a campaign song blasted across a packed hall describing him as "a clean and honest" man. Wearing a striped shirt and a black blazer, Kilicdaroglu told supporters: "We are coming to protect the rights of the poor, the oppressed, the workers and labourers".

His election fuelled party hopes of a new start, but support for the CHP has since failed to surpass about 25%. Erdogan's AK party polled 43% in the last parliamentary elections of 2018.

Still, some view Kilicdaroglu as having quietly reformed the party and sidelined hardcore "Kemalists" espousing a rigid version of the ideas of Ataturk, while promoting members seen as more closely aligned with European social democratic values.

Critics say he has failed to bring flexibility to a static CHP and, in the end, imposed himself as presidential candidate over others who polled better head-to-head against Erdogan.

Born in the eastern Tunceli province, Kilicdaroglu is an Alevi, a minority group that follows a faith drawing on Shi'ite Muslim, Sufi and Anatolian folk traditions.

Last month he openly acknowledged this on social media, seeking to blunt any political attacks given Alevis' beliefs put them at odds with the country's Sunni Muslim majority.

Nicknamed by Turkish media as "Gandhi Kemal" because of a passing resemblance with his slight, bespectacled appearance, he captured the public imagination in 2017 when he launched his 450 km "March for Justice" from Ankara to Istanbul over the arrest of a CHP deputy.

Last week in the mainly Kurdish city of Van, thousands of people rallied for Kilicdaroglu, who has received the endorsement of the big pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party even though it is not in the main opposition alliance.

"I have been boycotting the elections since 2018 but I will vote for Kemal Kilicdaroglu this time. The rise of radical Islamists motivates me," said Faruk Yasar, 27, a Kurdish technician in the southeastern province of Batman.