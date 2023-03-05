Macron ends Africa tour with wish for fair reset of ties

CHANGE OF TONE

Macron has mostly avoided politics this week, announcing French humanitarian aid to eastern Congo, and support for agriculture and forests, prompting some to question the point.

"There is no political or strategic coherence to this four-day trip, it feels like they are clinging to something," said Jean Gaspard Ntoutoume Ayi, vice-president of Gabonese opposition party Union Nationale.

France's new approach comes amid a deepening security crisis in West Africa's Sahel region that has fueled anti-French protests and brought juntas to power in Burkina Faso and Mali which have rejected long-standing military ties.

"Macron is looking at how to respond to the wave of anti-French sentiment in the Sahel," said Pauline Bax, Africa Program Deputy Director at the International Crisis Group.

"Like it or not, Africa will remain important to France. It is not going to withdraw from this continent. There is a change of tone," she said.

There have been no significant signs of public opposition to the tour apart from in Congo, where perceptions of French support for neighbouring Rwanda have stoked anti-French feeling as eastern regions battle an offensive by the M23 rebel group that Congo accuses Rwanda of backing. Rwanda denies this.

In Kinshasa, Macron said he had "been very clear about condemning the M23 and those who support it."

A peace process brokered by regional powers in November has so far failed, but Macron said he had confidence in the plan.

"If they do not respect it, then yes there can be sanctions," he said without naming any particular party.