Families of missing in Greece migrant boat disaster plead for recovery of bodies

"It is a fundamental obligation towards the victims who are at the bottom of the sea, an obligation towards their families, and of the families towards their loved ones," Takis Zotos, a lawyer representing four Pakistani families, told Reuters.

Lamenting a lack of interest in the wreck compared to the expensive rescue operation launched for the missing Titanic submersible and its billionaire passengers that drew huge global attention, Zotos said the contrast was "grotesque."

"If we compare people as units, we are talking about five compared to 600," he said.

"But they are the wretched of the earth down there. They also had the misfortune of being shipwrecked in the deepest part of the Mediterranean."

Debris from the Titanic submersible was found by a robotic deep-sea diving vehicle that was sent to scour the Atlantic ocean floor more than 3,000 metres below the surface. Last week presumed human remains were found and recovered from the ocean bottom.

WAIT FOR IDENTIFICATION

Matloob was the first of the two brothers to migrate to Greece in 2005 but after living undocumented for years, he returned to Pakistan two years ago. He struggled to get by and decided to leave again, this time for Italy, borrowing $7,000 from friends to pay for the trip.

Hussain urges his family not to come illegally, even when they tell him they have no food or work in Pakistan.

"I say it's better - you're alive. If you come this way, you will die. And if you die, everyone dies."

So far, around 350 DNA samples have been collected from relatives in Greece or sent from abroad, most from Pakistan, a senior official involved in the process told Reuters.

Just over 20 bodies out of 82 have been identified so far, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the investigation is confidential under Greek law.

The Greek government was not immediately available for comment on the progress of the identification process.

The causes of the shipwreck are still being investigated. Survivors have said that the ship capsized after a disastrous towing attempt by the Greek coast guard, which Greece denies.

Three weeks since the boat sank, the search operation is now being conducted mainly by commercial vessels asked by Greek authorities to monitor the area, a coast guard official said.

The bodies of the victims remain in refrigerators, the chief coroner told Reuters. Hussain is still waiting to hear if his DNA is a match.

Alam Shinwari, an official at Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said Pakistan last week sent to Greece over 200 DNA samples from family members and more would be collected. Pakistan has also sent fingerprints.