Sydney swelters through autumn heatwave, bushfire threat looms

Parts of Australia's east including Sydney recorded their hottest day in more than two years on Monday with temperatures hitting more than 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), raising the risk of bushfires.

Firefighters are working to contain nearly 40 bushfires across New South Wales, the home state of one-third of Australians, with crews on the ground supported by aircraft.

One fire near Mudgee, more than 250 kms (155 miles) northwest of Sydney, is at emergency warning level. Emergency crews urged residents there to seek shelter as it was too late to leave.

Total fire bans are now in place for multiple regions across most of New South Wales (NSW), while 35 public schools, mostly in inland regions, have been closed due to the severe heat.