China expresses support for Russia after aborted mutiny

China's foreign ministry initially said only that Rudenko had exchanged views with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sino-Russian relations as well as "international and regional issues of common concern".

It later said China supports Russia in maintaining its national stability and that the recent escalation in tensions in Russia was Russia's "internal affairs".

It was unclear when Rudenko arrived in Beijing, or whether his visit to China, a key ally of Russia, was in response to the apparent rebellion led by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The mutiny was aborted on Saturday in a deal that spared Prigozhin and his mercenaries from facing criminal charges in return for Prigozhin pulling his fighters back to base and moving to Belarus.

CHINA SILENCE

China earlier made no comment on the rebellion that Putin said threatened Russia's very existence while Western leaders including US President Joe Biden said they were closely monitoring the situation.

"China will support Russia while stressing no interference of its internal affairs," prominent Chinese military expert and TV commentator Song Zhongping said.

"Prigozhin realises that it is difficult to achieve the desired results through this rebellion."