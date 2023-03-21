    বাংলা

    Russia says coordinates meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran officials

    A source from the Turkish foreign ministry said that a meeting planned for last week was postponed

    Reuters
    Published : 21 March 2023, 06:06 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2023, 06:06 AM

    Russia is coordinating with Syria, Iran and Turkey on a schedule for a meeting of their deputy foreign ministers, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told the state RIA news agency on Tuesday.

    "We haven't agreed on anything yet, so there's nothing to postpone," Bogdanov was cited as saying.

    "We proceed from the fact that it should take place the sooner the better. But our colleagues, the Syrians, the Turks, and the Iranians have their work plans and timetables. While there is no specific date, we will continue to coordinate."

