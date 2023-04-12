Biden arrives in Northern Ireland to mark peace deal anniversary

Biden, who was met by Sunak on the runway at a windy Belfast International Airport, arrives at a delicate time in Northern Ireland and will need to tread carefully as the largest pro-British party continues to boycott the devolved power-sharing government, a key part of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The president spoke for a few minutes to officials on the tarmac, flanked by Joseph Kennedy III, of the storied Irish American political family, whom he appointed as the US special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs in December.

Biden and Sunak will hold a meeting early on Wednesday, and Biden will also engage with each of the leaders of Northern Ireland's five main political parties ahead of his speech at a Belfast university.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Biden said supporting the recent Windsor Framework deal agreed by the European Union and Britain to ease post-Brexit trade barriers in Northern Ireland was one of his top priorities.

"Make sure the Irish accords and the Windsor Agreement stay in place. Keep the peace. That's the main thing." he said. "Keep your fingers crossed."

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said Biden's visit - the first by a US president in 10 years - will not pressure it to end its protest at post-Brexit trade rules that treat the province differently to the rest of the UK.