Be prepared - Seoul lays on extra toilets for show after scout jamboree mess

South Korean officials have promised to provide plenty of clean toilets at an all-star K-pop concert for young scouts on Friday, hoping that the show will salvage their experience after a disastrous jamboree.

A lack of sanitation was one of the reasons cited by contingents from the United States and Britain when they pulled out of the World Scout Jamboree, along with heat-related injuries and other issues. The campsite was fully evacuated on Tuesday as a tropical storm approached.

The criticism appeared to weigh on South Korean officials, who went out of their way on Thursday to promise that the K-pop concert at the Seoul World Cup Stadium would have enough clean toilets for everyone.