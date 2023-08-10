    বাংলা

    Be prepared - Seoul lays on extra toilets for show after scout jamboree mess

    A lack of sanitation was one of the reasons the United States and Britain pulled out of the World Scout Jamboree

    Reuters
    Published : 10 August 2023, 11:05 AM
    Updated : 10 August 2023, 11:05 AM

    South Korean officials have promised to provide plenty of clean toilets at an all-star K-pop concert for young scouts on Friday, hoping that the show will salvage their experience after a disastrous jamboree.

    A lack of sanitation was one of the reasons cited by contingents from the United States and Britain when they pulled out of the World Scout Jamboree, along with heat-related injuries and other issues. The campsite was fully evacuated on Tuesday as a tropical storm approached.

    The criticism appeared to weigh on South Korean officials, who went out of their way on Thursday to promise that the K-pop concert at the Seoul World Cup Stadium would have enough clean toilets for everyone.

    "We are putting a lot of effort on sanitation aspects to ensure the scouts' have a pleasant experience at the stadium," Culture Ministry spokesperson Kang Jeong-won said at a briefing.

    "To prevent congestion, 30 additional mobile restrooms will be installed at the venue and more than 200 sanitary workers including restroom maintenance will be deployed," he said.

    About 90,000 water bottles will be provided to keep the scouts hydrated, Choi Hoon, a senior Interior Ministry official, told the briefing. Police and firefighters will be deployed at the stadium for safety, he added.

    The international jamboree, with more than 40,000 participants from around the world, was marred by unheeded warnings and lack of preparations.

    Scout groups are now scattered at sites across the country, with some scouts taking K-pop dance classes.

    Nearly 20 K-pop acts including NewJeans and ITZY will perform at Friday's concert, according to the organisers.

    RELATED STORIES
    Participants play with a ball at the camping site for the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Buan, South Korea, August 4, 2023.
    Looming typhoon forces scouts to evacuate S Korea campsite
    Around 36,000 participants will be taken by bus to areas away from the path of Typhoon Khanun, which has already wreaked havoc in southern Japan
    A British participant who left a camping site of the 25th World Scout Jamboree arrives at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Aug 5, 2023.
    Too hot for K-pop as South Korea scrambles to save scout jamboree
    Hundreds of participants have fallen ill due to the searing heat, prompting complaints from parents over the safety of their children
    Participants wait in a long line to get into a souvenir shop at the camping site for the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Buan, South Korea, August 4, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
    S Korea presses on with world scout jamboree
    Hundreds of participants have already fallen ill due to the searing temperatures, prompting complaints from parents over the safety of their children
    Participants for the 25th World Scout Jamboree arrive at a camping site in Buan, South Korea, August 2, 2023.
    Safety concerns mount for scout gathering amid S Korea heatwave
    The 25th World Scout Jamboree kicked off on Tuesday as authorities issued the highest-level warning for extreme temperatures for the first time in four years

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps