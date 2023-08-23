Top EU official warns West needs to act to avoid losing developing world's trust

The head of the European Union's powerful lending arm has warned the West is at risk of losing the confidence of the global south, with China and Russia and others stepping in, unless it urgently intensifies its own support efforts.

Werner Hoyer, the European Investment Bank's President, said this week's BRICS summit in South Africa and a push to make the group's New Development Bank - known as the BRICS bank - an alternative to established Western multilateral lenders, underscored the need to significantly increase lending.

"It should be a cause for concern that an increasing number of smaller developing world countries, especially in Africa, are looking to countries like China and other emerging market nations to give them support rather than the traditional Western institutions," Hoyer told Reuters.