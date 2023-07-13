Brawl erupts at Kosovo parliament after lawmaker throws water on PM

Fistfights broke out at the Kosovo parliament and water was thrown on the prime minister after a heated three-day public debate over an audio recording between a ruling party member and an official from the Serb-majority north.

Kosovo's opposition has long accused nationalist Prime Minister Albin Kurti's handling of tensions in the north that has strained relations with longtime Western allies the United States and the European Union.

Unrest in the north has intensified more recently since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in northern Kosovo after April elections that the Serbs boycotted demanding implementation of a decade-old deal for more autonomy. Ethnic Albanians make up 90 percent of Kosovo's population, while Serbs account for about 5 percent.