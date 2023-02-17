Security drives US, Saudi efforts to overcome tensions

DRONES CHANGE THE GAME

Saudi analyst Abdulaziz Sager, speaking on state-run Ekhbariyah TV, said the entry of Iranian drones into Russia's war on Ukraine lent fresh impetus at a time when Gulf states were doubting the US' commitment to the region.

"This is when things really changed, when they (West) felt their security was threatened by Iran's support for Russia," said Sager, chairman of Riyadh-based Gulf Research Center.

Sunni Muslim power Saudi Arabia and its allies have long warned about regional rival Shi'ite Iran's missile and drone capabilities and proxy network, especially after attacks on Saudi oil facilities in 2019.

The US delegation, which included the US special envoy for Iran, focused on regional integrated air and missile defence and maritime security, Iran and counterterrorism.

Dana Stroul, deputy assistant secretary of defence for the Middle East, told reporters the discussions covered the "full set of threats from Iran" in the region and "increased Iranian-Russian military cooperation for use in Ukraine".

Stroul said discussions on integrated air and missile defence looked at increased intelligence sharing, early warning and "a more effective layered air defense", adding that progress depended on the pace at which individual countries were willing to move.

Security is paramount for Gulf energy producers, which rely heavily on the US security umbrella, as they vie for foreign capital to diversify their economies in a turbulent region.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates resent US conditions on arms sales, however, including over the Yemen war that pits a Saudi-led coalition against the Iran-aligned Houthi group.

Questioning America's regional role, Gulf states have increasingly pursued their own national interests, including looking at diversifying their security and economic partners. The UAE and Bahrain, for example, have forged ties with Israel for a new anti-Iran axis.

"The integrated defence system is a good idea when all parties are under a single leadership, but the question remains... Can American promises be trusted?," Sager said.

A third diplomat and a Gulf source said US-UAE ties, also tested last year over what Abu Dhabi saw as a slow US response to Houthi missile and drone attacks on the country, were in a much better place with a focus on security matters.

The United States and the UAE, which hosts the COP28 climate summit this year, have also been cooperating on climate action.