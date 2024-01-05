Tunisian anti-terrorism unit arrests Al Jazeera reporter: union

Al Jazeera's Tunis bureau chief, Lotfi Hajji, said on his Facebook account that security forces did not tell Sassi's family why he was arrested.

On Monday, Tunisia's judicial authorities ordered the pre-trial detention of journalist Zied El-Heni on the charge of defamation, after he criticized the trade minister.

Freedom of speech and media were key gains for Tunisians after the 2011 revolution that ousted autocratic President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and triggered the "Arab Spring" protests.

But activists and journalists say freedom of speech has been deteriorating since President Kais Saied assumed wide powers in 2021. Saied has said his actions were needed to save Tunisia from chaos under what he calls a corrupt elite.