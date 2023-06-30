    বাংলা

    Ukraine to receive $1.5bn from World Bank to support reconstruction

    The funds will be channelled to support social security and economic development, the Ukrainian prime minister said

    Reuters
    Published : 30 June 2023, 08:12 AM
    Updated : 30 June 2023, 08:12 AM

    Ukraine will receive $1.5 billion from the World Bank to support reconstruction and recovery, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

    The funds will be provided with guarantees from the Japanese government and channelled to support social security and economic development, Shmyhal, whose country has been invaded by Russia, said on the Telegram messaging app.

    "In particular, the loan will help support subsidies for internally displaced people and pension payments," Shmyhal said.

    Ukraine relies on financial aid from its foreign partners to be able to cover its budget deficit. On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund's board completed its Ukrainian loan review, allowing Kyiv to immediately withdraw $890 million for budget support.

    The government hopes for a modest economic recovery this year after the economy shrank by about one-third in 2022 because of Russia's war on Ukraine, and is working with foreign partners to secure financing for so-called 'fast' recovery.

    Ukraine is rebuilding schools, hospitals, roads and bridges and implementing repairs in the energy sector despite continued fighting in the south and east of the country.

    RELATED STORIES
    People walk past the main entrance of Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Mar 24, 2017.
    World Bank approves $700m for crisis-hit Sri Lanka
    About $500 million of the funds will be allocated for budgetary support while the remaining $200 million will be for welfare support
    Ukranian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal speaks during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Britain Jun 21, 2023.
    Ukraine will get money needed to rebuild: PM
    Denys Shmyhal said he Is certain Ukraine wILL receive the $6.5 billion it needs this year for its rapid reconstruction programmes
    Ukrainian Prime Minister and head of the country's delegation Denys Shmyhal attends a joint news conference after an EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium February 11, 2021. Francois Walschaerts/Pool via REUTERS
    Hasina speaks to Ukraine PM
    Shmyhal asked Hasina to support Ukraine in international forums like the UN
    Bangladesh signs $191m deal with WB to strengthen higher education, pandemic response
    $191m WB deal for higher education, pandemic response 
    The deal is signed in the presence of visiting World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser, in Dhaka

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps