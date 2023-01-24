What is the 'Doomsday Clock' and how does it work?

Atomic scientists will reset the "Doomsday Clock" on Tuesday with an estimate of how close they believe humanity is in 2023 to annihilation due to existential threats such as nuclear war and climate change.

WHAT IS THE DOOMSDAY CLOCK?

The "Doomsday Clock" is a symbolic timepiece showing how close the world is to ending. Midnight marks the theoretical point of annihilation.

Apocalyptic threats could arise from political tensions, weapons, technology, climate change and even pandemic illness.

The hands of the clock are moved closer to or further away from midnight based on the scientists' reading of existential threats at a particular time.

HOW IS THE CLOCK SET?

A Chicago-based non-profit organisation called the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists updates the time annually based on information regarding catastrophic risks to the planet and humanity and displays the "time" on its website.