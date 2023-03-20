The road to war: An ex-Reuters journalist recalls the chase for WMD in Iraq

Louis Charbonneau covered the UN weapons inspections prior to the Iraq war and later became UN bureau chief. He is now UN director at Human Rights Watch.

It was March 6, 2003, about two weeks before the US would invade Iraq. I was on an airplane interviewing a large delegation of United Nations weapons inspectors and other UN officials about their hunt for Iraq’s alleged weapons of mass destruction (WMD). After months of investigations, UN teams scouring Iraq had uncovered no evidence to support US allegations that the Iraqi government was developing nuclear, chemical or biological weapons.

The US was threatening to use military force to rid Iraq of WMD, which the administration of President George W Bush insisted Iraq was developing in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions. UN officials were working around the clock to answer one simple question: was Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein hiding banned weapons programs as the Bush administration alleged?

A UN official on the plane told me something interesting. The head of the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mohamed ElBaradei, was going to present a report to the UN Security Council the next day saying the IAEA had reason to doubt the intelligence supporting the US allegation that Iraq had attempted to procure large quantities of uranium from Niger, presumably for nuclear weapons.

That allegation was included in Bush’s 2003 "State of the Union" address.

ElBaradei and his team were hoping that bringing the truth to the UN Security Council about the false intelligence might buy them some time and force the US and Britain to reconsider their rush to war. Less than two weeks later, the US invaded Iraq.

As soon as we landed at JFK International Airport, I managed to find a working pay phone and called the Reuters bureau at UN headquarters. Reuters colleagues Evelyn Leopold and Irwin Arieff quickly cobbled together a story on doubts about the Niger uranium intel based on what I dictated.