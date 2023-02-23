Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

Turkey will widen an investigation into building contractors suspected of violating safety standards following its devastating earthquake, the interior minister said, as the country stepped up housing plans for victims.

Suleyman Soylu said 564 suspects had been identified so far, with 160 people formally arrested and many more still under investigation.

"Our cities will be built in the right places, our children will live in stronger cities. We know what kind of test we are facing, and we will come out of this stronger," he told state broadcaster TRT Haber.

President Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to rebuild housing within one year.