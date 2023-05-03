    বাংলা

    NATO to open Japan office to enable Indo-Pacific consultation

    The Nikkei Asia report says the proposed office is due to open next year in Tokyo

    Reuters
    Published : 3 May 2023, 03:45 PM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 03:45 PM

    NATO is planning to open a liaison office in Japan, its first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region, the Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday, citing Japanese and NATO officials. 

    The liaison office will enable discussions with NATO's security partners, such as South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, with geopolitical challenges from China and Russia in mind, the media outlet reported. 

    Asked about the report, NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said the alliance would not go into details of NATO allies' ongoing deliberations. 

    "NATO has offices and liaison arrangements with a number of international organisations and partner countries, and allies regularly assess those liaison arrangements to ensure that they best serve the needs of both NATO and our partners," she said. 

    Lungescu said NATO has a close partnership with Japan that continues to grow. 

    "Practical cooperation includes a wide range of areas, including cyber defence, maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, non-proliferation, science and technology, and human security," she said.

    Japanese foreign ministry spokespeople were not available for comment. Wednesday is a public holiday in Japan. 

    The Nikkei Asia report said the proposed office is due to open next year in Tokyo but details such as whether Japan would provide the space or NATO would fund it were under negotiation. 

    NATO has similar liaison offices in New York, Vienna, Ukraine and other places, it said. 

    NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg visited Japan in January and pledged with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to strengthen ties in the face off "historic" security challenges, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's rising military power. 

    Japan and NATO are seeking to deepen cooperation on cyber threats, disruptive technologies and disinformation, aiming to sign an individually tailored partnership programme before a NATO summit in July, Nikkei Asia reported.

    RELATED STORIES
    A NATO flag flutters at the Tapa military base, Estonia April 30, 2023.
    NATO to open Japan office
    NATO is planning to open a liaison office in Japan, its first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region
    File Photo: A worker cycles near a factory at the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan February 17, 2016. Japan's automaker labour unions are reducing their demands for pay rises for the next fiscal year from amounts sought the previous year, a move that could hamper the Abe government's efforts to stoke demand and defeat deflation.
    Japan considers widening foreign worker visa scheme
    Talks are underway with the aim of having the revisions, including extending the visas to 12 years from three, approved by the cabinet as early as June
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his round of 16 match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the ATP Masters 1000, Monte Carlo Masters, Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France on April 13, 2023.
    Djokovic able to play at US Open
    Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against COVID-19, missed the US Open in 2022 due to his vaccine status.
    Britain's Andy Murray throws his racket during his round of 128 match against Italy's Andrea Vavassori at the Madrid Open in Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain on April 27, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina
    Murray keen to play French Open despite early clay exits
    Reports say Murray could skip the May 28-June 11 French Open to focus on Wimbledon but the Scot said he did not want to miss another shot at a Grand Slam

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury