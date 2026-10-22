Japan to arrange private investments worth $6.36bn in Bangladesh, Nikkei reports

A Japanese 10,000 yen banknote is displayed in this illustration taken Oct 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Japanese 10,000 yen banknote is displayed in this illustration taken Oct 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan will agree to arrange 1 trillion yen ($6.36 billion) in private-sector investments in Bangladesh over the next five years, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will host her Bangladesh counterpart Tarique Rahman for a summit in Japan this month, and a joint statement will mention the arrangement, the report said.

The investments are expected to go into automobile and other manufacturing industries, as well as the construction of energy facilities, Nikkei reported.

It will also involve companies entering the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone being developed by parties including Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp, opens new tab, the newspaper added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

($1 = 157.1900 yen)