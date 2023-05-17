    বাংলা

    Rich nations should step-up support for poorer countries to go green, Japan says

    Developing countries say they need far more support than that from the rich nations, who are responsible for most of the greenhouse gas emissions

    Reuters
    Published : 17 May 2023, 09:23 AM
    Updated : 17 May 2023, 09:23 AM

    Rich nations should boost financial and technical support to poorer countries to help them tackle climate change and achieve similar decarbonisation goals, a senior Japanese environment ministry official said ahead of a G7 summit in Hiroshima.

    Developed countries promised in 2009 to transfer $100 billion annually between 2020 and 2025 to vulnerable states hit by increasingly severe climate-linked impacts and disasters - but that target was never met.

    G7 energy and climate ministers discussed how to meet that goal when they met in the Japanese city of Sapporo last month.

    Ono Hiroshi, vice-minister for global environmental affairs at Japan's environment ministry, said during an interview with Reuters that Japan has begun disbursing the $70 billion it committed in total financing over the 5-year period.

    "All countries should follow the good example of Japan so that we could achieve the $100 billion goal," he said, adding that he hoped that the level would be achieved as soon as possible and maintained through 2025.

    Developing countries say they need far more support than that from the rich nations, who are responsible for most of the greenhouse gas emissions, otherwise they cannot afford to cut CO2 emissions.

    G7 climate and energy ministers have underscored the need to broaden the financing contributor base, but the commitment of providing annual financing of more than $100 billion after 2025 was subject to negotiations, Ono said.

    Japan and other G7 members aim to reach net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 at the latest, by accelerating their transition to clean energy.

    The G7 leaders are expected to reaffirm their climate goals during the summit in Hiroshima on May 19-21, Ono said, adding that he hopes they will also endorse other agreements reached at the ministerial meeting in Sapporo.

    RELATED STORIES
    Teruko Yahata (85), a World War Two Hiroshima atomic bombing survivor, prepares to present her story of the horrors of Hiroshima in English to foreign visitors at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima, western Japan May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Bateman
    A Hiroshima bomb survivor learns English to tell her story
    Yahata started travelling the world in 2013 to tell her story through an interpreter, but felt the experience lacking
    US President Barack Obama hugs atomic bomb survivor Shigeaki Mori as he visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 27, 2016.
    At Hiroshima G7, bomb survivors grapple with a disarmament dream deferred
    Japan gave up the right to wage war after World War Two and maintains self-defence forces. It relies on the United States for protection
    Pope Francis greets a baby as he arrives for the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 3, 2023.
    Pope says only rich can afford to have children in Italy
    Births in Italy dropped below 400,000 in 2022 for the first time, registering a 14th consecutive annual fall, with the overall population declining by 179,000 to 58.85 million
    Julian Francis speaks with Inside Out. Photo credit: bdnews24.com
    Gap between rich and poor growing: Julian Francis
    Despite the falling poverty level, the difference in lifestyle between the classes is growing more distinct, says the former Oxfam official who helped refugees in the 1971 Liberation War

    Opinion

    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain