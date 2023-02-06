US help underway after earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Blinken says

The United States is already responding after a huge earthquake hit central Turkey and northwest Syria, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"Our initial assistance response to Türkiye is already underway, and US-supported humanitarian organizations in Syria are responding to the earthquakes’ effects across the country. We are determined to do all that we can to help those affected by these earthquakes in the days, weeks, and months ahead," Blinken said in a statement.