    বাংলা

    US help underway after earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Blinken says

    Secretary of state said the US would do all that it can to help in the days, weeks and months ahead

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2023, 03:20 PM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2023, 03:20 PM

    The United States is already responding after a huge earthquake hit central Turkey and northwest Syria, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

    "Our initial assistance response to Türkiye is already underway, and US-supported humanitarian organizations in Syria are responding to the earthquakes’ effects across the country. We are determined to do all that we can to help those affected by these earthquakes in the days, weeks, and months ahead," Blinken said in a statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 6, 2023.
    Syria did not ask Israel for help with quake relief: Syrian newspaper
    Israel earlier said that it had received Syrian request for assistance
    A worker checks the valve gears of pipes linked to oil tanks at Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, which is run by state-owned Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS), some 70 km (43.5 miles) from Adana February 19, 2014.
    Turkey's Ceyhan oil terminal, Iraq's KRG pipeline halted after quake
    Tribeca said the quake affected ports in southeastern Turkey and delayed operations
    Sunflowers are seen on a field near the village of Grebeni, Ukraine, July 14, 2016.
    Western producers suspend sunflower seed shipments to Russia
    Russia's agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement last week that it had suspended seed shipments from Syngenta Seeds from Feb 1
    Rescuers carry out a girl from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023.
    Israel says it's poised to send quake aid for Syria
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech he had ordered aid sent to Turkey

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher