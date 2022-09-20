Poet Amanda Gorman, K-pop's Blackpink push global goals at UN

South Korean pop band Blackpink and American poet Amanda Gorman took to the United Nations stage on Monday to urge action on climate change and other global goals that include achieving gender equality and ending hunger and poverty.

Gorman read a new poem in the UN General Assembly chamber in New York, a day before world leaders start making annual speeches to the 193-member body.

"I only ask that you care before it's too late, that you live aware and awake, that you lead with love in hours of hate. I challenge you to heed this call, I dare you to shape our fate. Above all, I dare you to do good, so that the world might great," said Gorman to a round of applause.