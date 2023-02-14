Philippines president summons China envoy over laser incident

Marcos relayed his concern "over the increasing frequency and intensity of actions by China against the Philippine Coast Guard and our Filipino fishermen", including its use of "military grade laser" against one of Manila's vessels, his office said in a statement.

"These acts of aggression by China are disturbing and disappointing," Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Teresita Daza said in a statement announcing the filing of the diplomatic protest, among the hundreds Manila has lodged against China.

In response, Ambassador Huang Xilian said he discussed with Marcos how to implement the consensus reached by the two countries on managing maritime differences during the Philippine leader's China visit.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, and the waters have become one of many flashpoints in the testy relationship between it and the United States - as well as a source of tension between it and some Southeast Asian countries including the Philippines.

The sea is rich in oil, gas and fish. About $3 trillion in ship-borne trade passes through it annually.

The United States, which supports the 2016 arbitration ruling, said on Monday it stood with the Philippines over the reported laser use.