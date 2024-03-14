UK will change law to ban foreign states from owning newspapers

The contest for ownership of the Telegraph is playing out against the backdrop of an unpopular Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, that is set to lose the next election expected later this year, according to polls.

Pressure had been building on the government after Tina Stowell, a former Conservative leader in the Lords, proposed an amendment to the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill that would give parliament a veto on foreign governments taking over British media organisations.

Her amendment had won the support of more than 100 members of parliament who cited concerns including the possibility of editorial interference and censorship.

Having forced the government to come up with their own plan, Stowell withdrew her amendment.

The new ban on foreign control is expected to be put to a vote in the House of Lords in the next few weeks. It would have to be passed there and in the lower House of Commons before the new rules would come into force.

Parkinson said the new measures would create a new obligation for the government to refer any relevant media merger to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) watchdog.

If the CMA determined that the merger "has resulted, or would result, in foreign state ownership, influence or control over a newspaper enterprise", then the government would be legally required to order the merger be blocked or unwound.