G20 Summit: what you need to know now

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations opened talks on Tuesday with a plea from host Indonesia for unity and concrete action to mend the global economy despite deep rifts over the war in Ukraine.

BIDEN AND XI

* US President Joe Biden said he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had held blunt talks on the eve of the G20 on an array of issues including Taiwan and North Korea. It was their first in-person meeting since Biden became president.

* In a statement after their meeting, Xi called Taiwan the "first red line" that must not be crossed in US-China relations, Chinese state media said. Biden said US policy on Taiwan was unchanged.

* Biden said he had told Xi that Beijing has an obligation to try to talk North Korea out of resuming nuclear testing.

* Biden said the two sides set up a mechanism for more frequent communications and that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel to China to follow up on discussions. "I think we understand each other," Biden said.