    বাংলা

    Teenager charged with 19 murders in Guyana school dormitory fire

    The girl is being held in Guyana's juvenile detention centre and the charges against her are formalised during a virtual hearing in Magistrate's Court

    Reuters
    Published : 29 May 2023, 06:54 PM
    Updated : 29 May 2023, 06:54 PM

    A 15-year-old girl who is accused of having started a fire at a school dormitory in Guyana last week was charged with 19 murders on Monday.

    The fire killed 18 mostly Indigenous girls and one five-year-old boy in the building in the central city of Mahdia. The girl started the fire after her phone was confiscated, police said.

    The girl is being held in Guyana's juvenile detention centre and the charges against her were formalised during a virtual hearing in Magistrate's Court.

    In the early hours of May 22, students awoke to screams and saw fire and smoke in the dormitory's bathroom area, police said in a statement.

    Nearly 30 children were hospitalised while two girls in critical condition were flown to New York on Saturday to seek further medical attention.

    Authorities have identified 13 victims via DNA testing, whose remains were returned to their families for burial.

    The dormitory's fire alarm system and school fire drills are being investigated, Guyana's Education Minister Priya Manickchand said.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: School buses
    Student lit deadly fire at Guyana school: police
    Police said a female student is suspected of having set the devastating fire
    Representational photo.
    19 die in school dormitory fire in Guyana
    The building in the central city of Mahdia was completely engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived around midnight
    Colleagues of Mizanur Rahman, a school teacher killed by perpetrators in Rajbari’s Pangsa Upazila, hold a protest rally demanding quick arrest of the murderers.
    Panic in Rajbari village after school teacher shot dead
    The colleagues of the slain school teacher threatened to suspend classes at all educational institutions if the attackers are not arrested
    Police find body of youth six months after kidnap and murder in Gazipur
    Youth’s body found six months after murder
    Kidnappers killed him after his family refused to pay ransom, police say

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan