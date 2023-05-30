Teenager charged with 19 murders in Guyana school dormitory fire

A 15-year-old girl who is accused of having started a fire at a school dormitory in Guyana last week was charged with 19 murders on Monday.

The fire killed 18 mostly Indigenous girls and one five-year-old boy in the building in the central city of Mahdia. The girl started the fire after her phone was confiscated, police said.

The girl is being held in Guyana's juvenile detention centre and the charges against her were formalised during a virtual hearing in Magistrate's Court.