Erdogan appears headed for victory in Turkey runoff

President Tayyip Erdogan appeared to be headed for victory in Turkey's runoff election on Sunday, with data from both state-run Anadolu agency and opposition ANKA news agency giving him an edge with about 93% of the ballot boxes counted.

The head of the High Election Board said at a news conference that Erdogan was leading challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu with 54.47% support, with 54.6% of ballot boxes logged.

Erdogan's ruling AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik separately said he maintained strong support.

Victory would extend Erdogan's two-decade reign, securing a mandate to continue his increasingly authoritarian rule which has polarised Turkey and strengthened its position as a regional military power.

Erdogan supporters gathered at his Istanbul residence in anticipation of victory, chanting Allahu Akbar, or God is Greatest. "I expect everything to become better," said Nisa, 28, a headscarved woman wearing a headband with Erdogan's name.

Victory would reinforce Erdogan's image of invincibility, after having already redrawn domestic, economic, security and foreign policy in the NATO member country of 85 million people.