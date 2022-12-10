    বাংলা

    Three killed, several missing after explosion on island of Jersey

    A three-storey building near the harbour in St Helier had completely collapsed and a number of others were missing

    William JamesReuters
    Published : 10 Dec 2022, 05:30 PM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2022, 05:30 PM

    Three people were killed and around a dozen others remain missing after an explosion early on Saturday morning at a block of flats on the island of Jersey, off the coast of northern France.

    "We now have, I regret to say, three fatalities," Robin Smith, Chief Officer of the States of Jersey Police, told a news conference.

    The explosion occurred just before 0400 GMT and the fire has since been extinguished. Emergency services will continue to search for survivors through the night, Smith said.

    He confirmed fire services had been called to the property on Friday evening before the explosion after residents had reported the smell of gas. He did not comment on the cause of the explosion, and said that would be subject to investigation.

    Smith said a three-storey building, located near the harbour in the island's capital St Helier, had completely collapsed.

    He said 20 to 30 people had been evacuated and that two "walking wounded" had received hospital treatment.

    Jersey is a British Crown Dependency with a resident population of just over 100,000 people.

    RELATED STORIES
    A gas burner is pictured on a cooker in a private home in Bordeaux, southwestern France, Jan 21, 2014.
    Cold spell tests Europe's gas cutback ambitions
    High stock levels should help Europe get through the winter with enough gas to meet demand as long as it does not get too cold for too long
    destroyed Orthodox church is seen, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 8, 2022.
    Ukraine gets more US aid
    Washington announces new military aid for Ukraine while British envoy says Russia trying to obtain ballistic missiles from Iran
    Suspected Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is escorted by members of a special police unit after a hearing at a criminal court in Bangkok, Oct 5, 2010.
    Russian state media lauds Putin's 'win' on Bout exchange
    Russia exchanged Viktor Bout, a notorious arms dealer, in a prisoner swap with the US for basketball player Brittney Griner
    Mykola Melenets, 37, comforts his mother Nina Melenets, 62, as the coffin of his brother and her son, Oleksandr Melenets, 44, who his family says was killed in shelling, is lowered into a grave in the village of Kamyanka, on the outskirts of Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Nov 3, 2022. Nina is still looking for her husband, Serhiy, who has been missing since late March. "It will be easier for our hearts if they match the DNA," she said. "We spent 44 years together. We spent our whole lives together."
    A Ukrainian woman's harrowing quest to find her family
    Nina Melenets has been trying to piece together what happened to her husband and elder son

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher