Ukraine's Zelensky thanks Bakhmut defenders as Wagner head says town has fallen

Fighting around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut remained "particularly hot", President Volodymyr Zelensky said, giving no indication the city had finally fallen to Russia as claimed by the founder of the Wagner mercenary force.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said his troops, involved in a months-long effort to encircle and capture the bombed-out city, had raised a Russian flag on its administrative building.

"From a legal point of view, Bakhmut has been taken. The enemy is concentrated in the western parts," Prigozhin said in a video posted on his press service's Telegram account on Sunday.

But there was no indication from Ukrainian officials that Bakhmut, a town of 70,000 before the Russian invasion launched over a year ago, had fallen into Russian hands.