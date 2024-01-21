13 killed after Ukraine shells Russian-controlled city of Donetsk

Thirteen people were killed and 10 more injured after Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the Donetsk region, said on Sunday.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the incident.

According to Alexei Kulemzin, the city's Russian-installed mayor, Ukrainian forces shelled a busy area where shops and a market are located.