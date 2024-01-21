    বাংলা

    13 killed after Ukraine shells Russian-controlled city of Donetsk

    10 others were injured in the attack by Ukrainian forces, the Russian-appointed head of the region said

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM

    Thirteen people were killed and 10 more injured after Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the Donetsk region, said on Sunday.

    There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the incident.

    According to Alexei Kulemzin, the city's Russian-installed mayor, Ukrainian forces shelled a busy area where shops and a market are located.

    Pushilin said emergency services were working at the scene and that the relevant specialists were also trying to collect fragments of the weapons used in the attack.

    Donetsk is one of four Ukrainian regions which Russia claimed to have annexed last year in a move condemned as illegal by most countries at the United Nations General Assembly. It does not fully control any of the four regions.

