London police officer jailed for at least 30 years for 49 sexual offence charges

A former London police officer was jailed on Tuesday for at least 30 years for a “catalogue of violence and brutal sexual offending” in a sustained campaign of abuse against women.

David Carrick, who worked in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, used his position of power to intimidate many of his victims, saying no one would believe their word against that of a serving officer, prosecutors said.

The 48-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to 49 charges relating to 12 victims between 2003 and 2020, making him one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.

Carrick’s offences, which included 24 counts of rape, were all committed while serving in the Metropolitan Police – piling further pressure on Britain’s biggest police force, which is already reeling from a series of scandals in recent years.

He appeared in the dock of London’s Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday as Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb imposed a life sentence with a minimum term of 32 years minus the time he has already served.