How migrant tragedy unfolded on the high seas off Greece

MIXED MESSAGES

Advocacy group Alarm Phone, which operates a trans-European network supporting rescue operations, said it received its first call from the boat just after 1200 GMT on June 13 to say the vessel was in distress. The person they communicated with said "they cannot survive the night".

Greek authorities had also established contact with the vessel.

But in repeated communication with the boat, from 1330 to 1800 GMT Greek authorities say people on the vessel told them they wanted to sail to Italy and wanted no assistance from Greece.

Aerial photos of the vessel taken by the Greek coastguard hours before the tragedy unfolded showed a vessel crammed with people on its exposed decks. Some had their hands outstretched.

Greek officials say they were faced with a dilemma on what to do with a vessel that had repeatedly declined offers of assistance, worried that even the slightest shift could unbalance the boat.

"You cannot carry out a violent diversion on such a vessel with so many people on board, without them wanting to, without any sort of cooperation," said Nikos Alexiou, a spokesperson for Greece's coastguard.

Under EU law, determining whether a vessel is in distress is based on a number of factors, including the state of the vessel, the number of people on board, weather conditions and availability of safety, navigation and communication equipment.

Adriana Tidona, researcher on migration at Amnesty International, said the organisation was deeply concerned at lack of clarity from Greece over the incident.

"The Greek government had specific responsibilities toward every passenger on the vessel, which was clearly in distress," Tidona said.

When the boat reported engine failure and stalled, a coastguard vessel shadowing them came closer. In just under 25 minutes, coastguard witnesses saw the boat tilt sharply right to left. In 10 to 15 minutes, the boat was gone.

The precise number of victims might never be known. The waters in which the boat sank are some of the deepest in the Mediterranean, where depths can exceed 5 km.