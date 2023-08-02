Sweden to boost border controls after Quran burnings

Threats to Sweden have increased after recent Quran burnings, the country's government said on Tuesday, adding it had strengthened border controls to give police wider authority to stop and search people as a result.

A new law, effective from the start of August, gives police extended powers to perform checks on and around the country's borders, including body searches, and allows for increased electronic surveillance.

"Border controls are a measure that gives us the conditions to identify people coming into Sweden who could represent a threat to security," Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told a news conference.