Dutch politician Wilders vows 'I will be prime minister' on X

Veteran Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders on Saturday vowed to be prime minister of the Netherlands eventually, following an election in which his party won the most seats.

In a long post on X, formerly Twitter, that expressed frustration at other parties for their apparent unwillingness to cooperate with his Freedom Party (PVV), Wilders said he would "continue to moderate" his positions if necessary to gain power.

"Today, tomorrow or the day after, the PVV will be part of government and I will be prime minister of this beautiful country," Wilders wrote.

Although Wilders' Freedom Party (PVV) finished well ahead of rivals in the Nov 22 vote on an anti-immigration platform, his party is forecast to take only 25% of the seats in Dutch parliament.

That means he will have to cooperate with at least two more moderate parties in order to form a government.