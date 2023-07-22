Limited political support in Sweden to ban Quran burnings

There is limited political will in Sweden to ban Quran burnings that have upset large parts of the Muslim world and it would be complicated to do even if there were backing for such a move, experts and politicians said on Friday.

The Swedish Embassy in Baghdad was stormed and set alight in the early hours of Thursday by supporters of Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in anticipation of a burning of the Muslim holy book outside the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm, the latest of several such acts in Sweden in the past few years.

Iraq later withdrew its charge d'affaires in Stockholm and Sweden said it had temporarily moved its seconded embassy staff and operations from Baghdad to Sweden for safety reasons.

Sweden's laws, current politics and social traditions mean such incidents are unlikely to be halted any time soon.