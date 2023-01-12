Too tough to retire later: Paris sewer cleaners reject pension reform

Guillaume Konrad's job is to carry out and supervise emergency cleaning and repair work on Paris' sprawling sewage system. He loves it. But it's tough and takes its toll. And the 38-year old is not OK with the government's new plan to make him work longer.

Because the work is so taxing - often crouching in dark, ancient, narrow, rat-infested tunnels - under current rules Konrad's team now retire at 52, if they had enough years on the job. But because as a supervisor he does not go down as often as his team his retirement age, like for most French, is 62. Being told now he will have to work two more years, according to pension reform plans announced on Tuesday, simply seems too much.

"It's a dangerous job in a hostile environment, where you risk falling, contamination, getting injured, you're in contact with viruses, bacteria, toxic products. All that carries a risk for our health," he said.