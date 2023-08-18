Northern Irish police arrest man after data breach

A 39-year-old man has been arrested as part of an investigation linked to an accidental breach of sensitive data last week which likely left militant groups in possession of the details of officers, Northern Irish police said on Wednesday.



The surnames, initials, work location and departments of all serving Northern Irish police officers and staff, numbering more than 9,000, were available to the public online for more than two hours last week, after they were included in error in response to a freedom of information request by a member of the public.



At the time, police said that while the data had been made available as a result of its own error, anyone who accessed the information before it was taken down "is responsible for what they do with it next" and should delete it immediately.