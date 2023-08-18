    বাংলা

    Northern Irish police arrest man after data breach

    The data breach revealed sensitive information about Northern Irish police officers, which could have been accessed by militant group

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2023, 03:01 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2023, 03:01 AM

    A 39-year-old man has been arrested as part of an investigation linked to an accidental breach of sensitive data last week which likely left militant groups in possession of the details of officers, Northern Irish police said on Wednesday.

    The surnames, initials, work location and departments of all serving Northern Irish police officers and staff, numbering more than 9,000, were available to the public online for more than two hours last week, after they were included in error in response to a freedom of information request by a member of the public.

    At the time, police said that while the data had been made available as a result of its own error, anyone who accessed the information before it was taken down "is responsible for what they do with it next" and should delete it immediately.

    The breach is a hugely sensitive matter in Northern Ireland, where police officers are still sporadically targeted by dissident groups in bomb and gun attacks, despite a 1998 peace deal largely ending three decades of sectarian violence in the province.

    The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said Wednesday's arrest was made by "detectives investigating criminality linked to last week’s freedom of information data breach".

    "A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Collection of Information likely to be useful to Terrorists and is being questioned by detectives," the PSNI said.

    Police said on Monday they were confident that militant groups were in possession of the details of officers and it was their assumption such groups would use the list to intimidate or target officers and staff.

    According to the PSNI's website, it has 6,812 officers and 2,437 other staff.

    "We are working tirelessly to address the risk posed to officers and staff," Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said.

    "We will continue in our efforts to disrupt criminal activity associated with this freedom of information data breach and to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe."

    RELATED STORIES
    A picture illustration of US dollar, Swiss Franc, British pound and Euro bank notes, taken in Warsaw Jan 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
    Global wealth projected to rise 38% by 2027
    The annual Global Wealth Report says global wealth will reach $629 trillion over the next five years
    Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on stage during the Carthage Jazz Festival in Tunis Apr 4, 2013. The festival runs till Apr 14.
    Sinead O'Connor dies aged 56: Irish media
    The Irish singer, known for topping the charts around the world with the 1990 song "Nothing Compares 2 U", has died at the age of 56
    Plane crash at Poland hangar leaves five dead, eight injured
    5 die in Poland plane crash
    Polish authorities said poor weather was a "probable cause" of the crash
    Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside the Southwark Crown Court on the day of his trial over charges related to allegations of sex offences, in London, Britain, Jun 30, 2023.
    Kevin Spacey tried to groom me, man tells UK court
    Spacey, 63, is accused of a dozen allegations of sex offences committed against four men between 2001 and 2013, when they were aged in their 20s and 30s

    Opinion

    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?