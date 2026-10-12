Zelensky says Russia struck Kharkiv plant after Trump's energy ceasefire claim

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears on screen as he speaks during the Warsaw Security Forum in Warsaw, Poland, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears on screen as he speaks during the Warsaw Security Forum in Warsaw, Poland, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of striking a power plant in Kharkiv immediately after Donald Trump announced an energy ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv, mocking Russian President Vladimir Putin for apparently ignoring the declaration.

"It was clear that Putin does not read Truth Social," Zelensky said on Monday during an address to the Warsaw Security Forum, according to the BBC.

Zelensky said Trump's unexpected announcement on Sunday had surprised Ukrainian officials, particularly as Russian drones were already flying over Ukraine and large parts of Kyiv were without electricity and water.

"Immediately after the post, Russia launched a targeted strike on a power plant in Kharkiv, causing further damage to our energy system," he is quoted as saying by the BBC.

Trump had claimed on Truth Social on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate energy ceasefire.

"Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!" he wrote, without providing details of the arrangement.

Reuters reported at the time that Moscow had not confirmed any such agreement. Zelensky said Ukraine was still awaiting details from Washington.

Despite the continuing attacks, the Ukrainian leader said Kyiv remained willing to observe a reciprocal ceasefire.

"We are ready to respect an energy ceasefire if Russia is ready to do the same. We agree, if they agree," he said.

Zelensky said Ukraine would stop its long-range attacks on Russian oil refineries and oil exports if Moscow ended its strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities and other critical infrastructure.

"If Russia wants us to stop our long-range strikes against its oil refineries and oil exports, then Russia must stop its strikes against our energy system and critical infrastructure, and stop killing our people. This is only fair."

He warned that Ukraine would respond if Russia refused to halt its attacks during the winter.

Zelensky also pointed to further strikes overnight, saying Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian gas production facility around midnight and attacked an ordinary petrol station with several drones.

Russian oil refineries, meanwhile, had not been burning overnight, he said.

"This is Putin's answer to Trump: Russian attacks."

The Ukrainian president said Kyiv was awaiting more information about discussions between American and Russian officials, following Trump's announcement of a diesel supply deal with Moscow last week.

Nevertheless, he argued that the proposed energy ceasefire could help bring an end to the war if Washington ensured that Moscow complied.

"This energy ceasefire can work and it can become a major step toward ending the war, if the Americans truly step in now and make sure Russians respect the energy ceasefire," Zelensky said.

He also expressed gratitude to the United States for its involvement.