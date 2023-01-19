Nationwide strike in France against Macron's pension reform

Trains will grind to a halt in France on Thursday, classrooms will be shut and businesses disrupted as workers walk off their jobs in an attempt to derail a planned pension reform that would see the retirement age pushed up by two years to 64.

The nationwide day of strikes and protests is a major test for President Emmanuel Macron, but also for the unions.

Opinion polls show French voters overwhelmingly reject a reform that the government says is vital to ensure the pension system does not go bust.

The challenge for unions, which are far less powerful in France than they used to be, is whether they can transform that opposition to the reform - and anger with a cost-of-living crisis - into a mass social protest that would last beyond Thursday and eventually get the government to back-track.