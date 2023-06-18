    বাংলা

    Ukraine says destroys ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Kherson

    Ukrainian media posted videos showing a vast plume of smoke rising far on the horizon with sounds of blasts

    Reuters
    Published : 18 June 2023, 09:10 AM
    Updated : 18 June 2023, 09:10 AM

    Ukrainian forces destroyed a "significant" ammunition depot near the Russian-occupied port city of Henichesk in the southern region of Kherson, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said on Sunday.

    "Our armed forces dealt a good blow in the morning - and a very loud one - in the village of Rykove, Henichesk district, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region," Bratchuk said in a morning video message on Sunday.

    "There was a very significant ammunition depot. It was destroyed."

    Reuters could not independently verify the information. There was no immediate comment from Russia on the alleged attack.

    Ukrainian media posted videos showing a vast plume of smoke rising far on the horizon with sounds of blasts.

    Rykove is about 20km (12 miles) from Henichesk, a port city along the Sea of Azov in southern Ukraine, which has been occupied by Kremlin forces since the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rescuers work at a site of a private house heavily damaged in a Russian shelling, during the evacuation of local residents from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine Jun 9, 2023.
    Couple killed in Russian shelling of Kherson region
    The region has also been affected by flooding following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam
    A view shows a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 8, 2023.
    Hundreds plucked from flooded homes in Ukraine
    Drone video showed areas where often only the roofs were visible above the flooding
    A view shows a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Vladyslav Smilianets
    Ukrainians face homelessness as floods crest from burst dam
    Visiting the city of Kherson downstream from the dam, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov says over 80 settlements have been affected by the disaster
    A satellite image shows Nova Kakhovka Dam in Kherson region, Ukraine May 28, 2023. REUTERS
    Baltic states call Ukraine dam explosion a Russian war crime
    Lithuania's president and the foreign ministers of Latvia and Estonia said Russia must be held accountable for the destruction of the dam in southern Ukraine

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production