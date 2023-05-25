Judge sworn in as Greece's caretaker prime minister

Sarmas, the president of the Hellenic Court of Audit, one of Greece's three top courts, is expected to form an interim cabinet in the coming days.

Sarmas, 66, studied law in Athens and Paris and has been president of the Court of Audit since 2019.

The conservative New Democracy party of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who came to power in 2019 and nearly exhausted his four-year term, was the clear winner with 40.1% of the vote on Sunday, but it fell short of an outright majority.