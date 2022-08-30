    বাংলা

    Russia-installed official accuses Ukraine of fresh shelling of nuclear plant

    The Russia-installed official says that the shelling is part of the Kyiv leadership's deliberate intention to disrupt the IAEA mission

    Reuters
    Published : 30 August 2022, 09:19 AM
    Updated : 30 August 2022, 09:19 AM

    Russian-installed authorities in an occupied part of Ukraine accused Ukrainian troops on Tuesday of once again shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the run-up to a planned visit by the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency.

    Writing on Telegram, Russian-appointed Zaporizhzhia regional official Vladimir Rogov said: "The reason for the shelling is the deliberate intention of the Kyiv leadership to disrupt the IAEA mission".

    The IAEA visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is set to take place this week, amid rising fears that shelling of the facility could lead to a nuclear disaster.

    Rogov said two shells had exploded near a spent fuel storage building at the plant. Reuters could not independently verify that report.

    Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of attacking Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, which was captured by Russia in March but remains close to the frontlines.

    RELATED STORIES
    Germany's Scholz pledges to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes"
    Scholz pledges to support Ukraine
    The German chancellor calls for an enlargement of the European Union to eventually include Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia
    Gibraltar recognised as a British city, 180 years late
    Gibraltar recognised as a British city, 180 years late
    City status was granted to Gibraltar by Queen Victoria, but had been overlooked due to an administrative error for 180 years
    Russia names second Ukrainian suspect in killing of nationalist's daughter
    Russia names second Ukrainian suspect in killing of nationalist's daughter
    The new suspect is said to have helped assemble a car bomb in a rented garage in Moscow and secured fake documents for the woman who had planted the bomb on Darya Dugina's car
    Swedish PM sets out further military aid package to Ukraine
    Swedish PM sets out further military aid package to Ukraine
    Sweden's prime minister did not give details of the military package, but said it would be similar to previous aid which has included anti-tank weapons

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher