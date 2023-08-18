Cyber crimes in Germany down 6.5% in 2022, federal police say

Cyber crimes in Germany fell by 6.5% in 2022, federal police said on Wednesday, but the decline was not a "relief" as the attacks were more severe and those originating from overseas rose by more than 8%.



The economic damage was 203 billion euros ($221.59 billion), down slightly from last year, but still double that of 2019.



Authorities had been on high alert for cyber attacks and related crimes in the wake of Russia's war with Ukraine, and police said it remained a risk.