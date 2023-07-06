UK police: one child dead after car collision at south London school

British police said one child had died and a woman had been arrested after a car collided with a building at a school in south London on Thursday in an incident that also left several others injured.

Authorities had earlier said a total of seven children and two adults had been injured after the collision at the primary school in Wimbledon, which police said was not being treated as "terror related".

"We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.