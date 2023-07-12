Turkey sets new Western tilt in foreign policy as economy weighs

Analysts believe Erdogan's moves - including his declaring support for Ukraine joining NATO - were no coincidence.

"There was a perception in recent years that the Turkish-Russian relationship had gone too far. This indicates a clear rebalancing," said Galip Dalay at the Chatham House think-tank.

One of the main motivations is Turkey's bid to climb out of its economic slump and reinvigorate foreign investment, added Dalay, noting that strained ties with the West had dampened the economy and investment flows. While Turkey has started to attract Gulf Arab investments, more is needed, he said.

"Turkey doesn't want the Turkish-Russian relationship to be badly hurt, but this will inevitably have an impact on relations. After the election Erdogan feels he has more room for manoeuvre."

The Turkish presidency’s communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

F-16s, VISA-FREE TRAVEL

A day after Ankara gave the green light for Sweden to join NATO, Washington said it would proceed with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in consultation with Congress. Turkey had said in October 2021 that it wanted to buy the fighters and nearly 80 modernisation kits for its existing warplanes.

Both Turkish officials and the Biden administration have rejected any suggestion that Ankara's approval of Sweden's NATO accession was being linked to the F-16 sale in the months of talks to address Turkish opposition.

A senior Turkish official told Reuters that Turkey would not harm its ties with Russia while improving relations with the West, adding that the West needed to support Turkey in its financial needs.

Erdogan's ties to Putin have loomed large in diplomacy surrounding the war in Ukraine, helping him broker a deal for safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

But that deal, which Moscow has threatened to quit due to what it says is the West's broken promise to remove obstacles to Russian grain and fertilizer exports, is due to expire on Jul 17.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday there were currently no plans for Putin to meet Erdogan to discuss renewing the deal, and it was not known when Putin might visit Turkey.

Ankara has been important to Moscow as Erdogan has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine invasion. Flights and trade have continued, and Turkey is a rare customer for Russian gas.